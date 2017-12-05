England Golf welcomes new sponsors for 2018 Awards

England Golf is delighted to announce that Bridgestone, its partner for the club golfers’ Chase Your Dream Trophy, has become the first event sponsor of the England Golf Awards 2018. Another six sponsors are welcomed for their support of individual categories.

Bridgestone’s event sponsorship includes supporting the prestigious Lifetime Service Award which will recognise someone who has made a remarkable contribution to golf over many years. The 2017 winner, Jenny Hobbs of Bath Golf Club, received a standing ovation at the Awards dinner.

The latest category sponsors are:

The PGA, new sponsors of the Coach of the Year Award

Players 1st, new sponsors of the Volunteer of the Year

American Golf will once again sponsor the Most Welcoming Club category

SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. return to sponsor the County of the Year Award

The Golf Foundation is again associated with the Young Ambassador of the Year

Derek Burridge Trophies, sponsors of the winners’ trophies

HowDidiDo has previously been announced at the sponsor of the Club of the Year Award.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink commented: “We are thrilled to be joined by these sponsors whose support is hugely valued and adds enormously to the prestige of the England Golf Awards.

“We have had a tremendous response to our request for nominations for the Awards and we are looking forward to a great night when we hear the inspirational stories of our finalists and applaud our winners.”

The England Golf Awards 2018 take place at the Royal Lancaster, London on Thursday 22 February and will celebrate the people, clubs and counties who make the game great.

The black-tie gala dinner will be a must-attend date for everyone who cares about golf and offers a chance to hear about the outstanding achievements of the finalists and to applaud the winners.

Tickets cost £85 per person and include drinks on arrival and a three-course meal with half a bottle of wine. Visit www.englandgolfawards.org for more information.

Here’s what the sponsors have to say:

Bridgestone is the world’s largest tyre and rubber manufacturer and an official International Olympic Committee Partner, promoting the concept Chase Your Dream, No Matter What. Andy Mathias, Marketing Communications Manager, North Europe Region, said: “Bridgestone is proud to sponsor the Lifetime Service Award which acknowledges outstanding, selfless work over many years. Bridgestone has already aligned itself with similarly impressive performers through its Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf. This competition couldn’t have been better named as so many dreams were realised during its various stages.”

The PGA has more than 7000 members who enhance the golfing experience of countless players. Chief Executive Robert Maxfield said: “The PGA is delighted to sponsor England Golf’s Coach of the Year award, especially as many of our members play key roles in teaching the game to golfers of all abilities. These include beginners, enthusiastic club members looking to improve, as well as Ryder Cup stars, many of whom are coached by PGA professionals.”

Players 1st is one of the world’s leading player experience platforms, helping golf clubs grow their business through data. Chief Executive Officer Morten Bisgaard said: “Players 1st is proud to sponsor the Volunteer of the Year Award at the England Golf Awards. Volunteers are highly committed people who show a deep love of the game and they put a lot of hard work into ensuring consistent, high-quality player experiences that keep both guests and members happy.”

American Golf is Europe’s largest golf retailer. Director of Marketing and Communications Daniel Gathercole said: “We are delighted to support England Golf again. By acknowledging the fantastic contribution made by these clubs and by individuals, we encourage more people to follow in their footsteps. I am really looking forward to hearing the stories behind this year’s winners and will be proud to present our award.”

SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. is a sports research business with a strong focus on golf. Director Richard Payne said: “We are again delighted to sponsor the County of the Year Award and recognise the initiatives, hard work and dedication of those working to grow the game at a county level. We believe it is vital to tailor your service to your target market and it is fascinating to see how successful counties are adapting their strategy for growth based on market demands.”

The Golf Foundation is the charity responsible for helping more young people to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf. Chief Executive Officer Brendon Pyle said: “The Golf Foundation is delighted to be associated with the Young Ambassador Award as it works closely with England Golf to provide opportunities for young people to volunteer in golf. Leadership and volunteering are key aspects of the Foundation’s drive to help youngsters develop Skills for Life through their involvement in golf.”

Derek Burridge Trophies is a leading trade price supplier of golf awards. Sales Director Mark Burridge said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the golf community to recognise the outstanding winners and we are delighted to support the England Golf Awards. So much good work goes on within the industry and this evening brings everyone together.”

England Golf www.englandgolf.org