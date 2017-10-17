Sun Mountain Introduces Biggest Ever Bag Range

Sun Mountain is introducing a number of eye-catching designs as part of its biggest ever launch of premium golf bags for the 2018 season.

The No.1 golf bag brand – the first to introduce waterproof bags for all-weather golfers almost a decade ago – has blended contemporary design with the latest innovative technology to offer golfers a choice of nine lightweight stand bags, plus seven robust cart bags. The brand synonymous with quality golf bags has also updated its range of leather bags for those golfers who prefer a more traditional look, as well as adding more bright colours like flash green.

“The new bag range from Sun Mountain incorporates the latest in both cutting-edge design and technology,” said Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International. “Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs that the brand has become famous for over the years,” he added.

The new H2NO SUPERLITE model is the perfect choice for golfers looking for a lightweight waterproof bag. Weighing just 1.9 kgs, contents are kept dry with the help of YKK zips protecting four accessory pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket, while the X-strap dual strap system makes for a comfortable carry. An effective rain hood ensures 100% waterproof protection from the elements. The bag is available in four striking colour combinations, including black/cobalt blue and black/red/white and comes with an RRP of £225.

The new TWO5 PLUS model maintains the brand’s reputation for producing unparalleled quality bags that are both functional and trendy. Weighing just 1.2 kgs, the bag incorporates a 4-way divider to protect the clubs making them easily accessible; a full-length clothing pocket, plus velour-lined valuables pocket; ultra-lightweight durable carbon fibre legs and high-density foam straps for added comfort. The TWO5 PLUS comes in four colour options – grey/cobalt blue, black, gunmetal/black/red and navy blue and has an RRP of £190.

The FOUR5 LS 14 WAY model is perfect for the golfer looking for extra storage. The bag comes with nine pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket and a water-resistant storage pocket. Clubs are easily accessible thanks to the 14-way divider and comfort is ensured with a carry strap that is simple to adjust. The bag comes in five stunning colour combinations, including gunmetal/red/white and black/gunmetal/red at a RRP of £195.

Other bags in the latest range include the classic LEATHER SUNDAY design, which is comprised of 100% Mongolian yak leather. The bag weighs just 1.8 kgs and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and three accessory pockets. Available in dark brown/khaki, black/tan, navy blue/white/red, black/cobalt blue and black/cobalt blue, it has a RRP of £499.

For golfers who prefer to let the buggy take the strain, Sun Mountain is offering seven sturdy cart bags available in a variety of colours, including the ultra-lightweight H2NO SUPERLITE bag. Weighing just 2.1 kgs, the bag comes with a 2000mm waterproof coating, ensuring clubs and belongings are kept dry even in the heaviest of rain showers. Conveniently, all five pockets are accessible whilst the bag is on a buggy. The bag comes in four colour options, including the striking navy/flash green combination. It has an RRP of £250.

To see the latest bags from Sun Mountain visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk