704 Venues in 46 Countries Host Women’s Golf Day

Women’s Golf Day’s primary hashtag #womensgolfday received more than 15 million impressions to nearly 10 million users across Twitter and Instagram

Corporate Titleist Fans Share the Ultimate Stage with European Tour Stars Lucky winners enjoy the golfing experience of a lifetime alongside stars of The European Tour with the first ever ‘Ultimate Fit’ on the range at Wentworth during the BMW PGA Championship

Courses ‘First-class’ service drives Woburn Golf Club’s extended relationship with Club Car The high-profile Buckinghamshire club has signed an extension to its current contract with the Official Supplier of The European Tour until 2020

Exhibitions & Conferences Top Golf Business Coach Signs Up for APGS 2017 Bill Sanderson made his first appearance at the Asia Pacific Golf Summit back in 2007 in Singapore. He will be back again for the 2017 APGS to be held in Danang, Vietnam on November 14-16

Growing the Game The Golf Trust’s Remarkable Rise Continues The Golf Trust (charity no. 1172134) was established in 2012 at The Shire London Golf Club by Cae Menai-Davis and Frank Harrington to promote inclusivity in golf, and to break down traditional barriers to participation such as socioeconomic status, physical or mental ability, and location

Interviews GBN Interview: Howard Swan, Chairman of Golf Consultants Association GCA numbers have increased greatly over the past three years or so and have begun to make an even larger impact on the international golf market

Management Topics DLF help youngsters to their ‘best school trip ever’ DLF Seeds help youngsters get to hear of environmental issues, turf management and golf

Media Golf Escapes and The Social Golfer partner in new alliance… The online golf networking community TheSocialGolfer.com has announced that together with leading provider of golf holidays, Golf Escapes, it has formed a strategic partnership to provide unique and great value to their respective followers

New Products YOB Launches Bold Campaign for A/W17 YOB Golf, one of the leading manufacturers of crested golf accessories in the UK, has today launched its’ new AW17 collection for Pro Shops across the UK and Europe

Opinion Is Your Golf Marketing Screwed? Probably… The way you market for society golf packages is a lesson that is actually available writes Brandon Trimmer, Your Personal Marketing Assistant from Intuitive Edge Marketing

People Shocking Night for APPG Officers The All Party Parliamentary Golf Group lost three officers last night while a fourth retained his seat but only just

Property Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort Sold A superb 4 star hotel overlooking Christy O’Connor designed championship Golf Course which was recently offered for sale with a guide price of €14.25m

Salesroom & Memorabilia Royal Dornoch In Drive To Protect Its History The famous and internationally-acclaimed club held a series of celebrations in 2016 to mark 400 years of golf being played on the town links. The final act was to bury a time capsule with a host of memories looking back over the four centuries

Sponsorship PING Announce Signing of Matthias Schwab Schwab will play with PING equipment, PING bag and wear PING co-branded headwear with Red Bull, with his contract beginning at the Lyoness Open in Austria on June 8th