Diamond Golf Academy Programme Is An International Success

Golf Professionals looking to enhance their club making, club fitting and repair skills should consider booking a place on one or more of the DGI Academy courses being run by Diamond Golf International.

PGA Professionals and Club Fitters from all over Europe have been attending one or more of the two to three-day Academy courses held at their purpose-built workshop facility and classroom at its West Sussex (UK) headquarters.

Diamond Golf’s Managing Director Daren Treacy said he is delighted with the success of the courses and the wide variety of backgrounds and countries that the attendees have come from.

“This shows quite clearly that there is a thirst for more knowledge amongst those involved in clubfitting and club making,” said Daren.

The DGI Academy courses, launched last year to wide acclaim, are certificated and carry points towards any PGA Pro’s CPD (Continued Professional Development) programme.

Tuition is provided by Diamond Golf’s expert staff with courses ranging from specially-designed training modules for the beginner right up to the more experienced club fitter/maker. Professionals of all standards are encouraged to attend.

Master Clubfitter Doug Holmes heads up the DGI Academy. “The response has been incredible,” said Doug “For professionals to make the journey from any number of countries in Europe to attend one of our courses just shows that we have hit on something big. We always said that we wanted to share our knowledge, to pass on what we have learned to golf professionals and it certainly seems as though that knowledge is being spread far and wide.”

Professionals of all standards, experience and knowledge can apply for the DGI Academy courses, with modules including two and three-day courses.

For a full prospectus please email Diamond Golf at dgiacademy@diamondgolf.co.uk