The Tee Time Market provides more real time access to tee times for travel industry

The Tee Time Market, the partnership between Portal Golf Gestion in Spain and PAR4OUR Golf Solutions, headed up by Jo Maes provides the golf travel trade with live and real time tee time inventory access on selected golf clubs in Europe.

Over the last 12 months, many of the major golf travel companies have already experienced the benefits of being able to book live and real time tee times on courses in the main golf destinations.

Jo Maes, Managing Director PAR4OUR and Sales Director Tee Time Market: “Since we’ve started moving a lot of rounds through the system to connected courses, these golf courses have also seen the benefits and have now become our biggest ambassadors.”

The one thing that unites the major travel companies in Europe like GolfBreaks and Your Golf Travel, start up travel solutions like GolfVoyager, innovative golf applications like Hole19, destination tee time management companies like teetimes.pt and Justteetimes.pt and golf websites like Leadingcourses amongst many others is that they all use the Tee Time Market’s API to access real time inventory on connected courses.

Jo Maes continues: “We’ve worked hard on getting the solution right and the code current. It has taken considerable investment but now connecting to the Tee Time Market is available to everybody. For those not being able to develop their own solution we provide a back office web booking engine called GolfDirect.

“GolfDirect allows the travel companies a simple solution where they can book real time times on courses with which they have agreements in place. The system allows for rates to be loaded so bookings can be made accordingly and reporting can power the administration that goes with booking tee times.

“Unlike other companies in the space, the Tee Time Market will not compete with its clients; the courses and the providers and will not actively sell tee times to the golfer direct. The aim is to be the technological middle ground, the ‘market place’ between the golf course and the trade. This makes the Tee Time Market the ideal and neutral technology partner to work with and will see the network of courses grow significantly over the coming months plus confirm some other destinations that are already in negotiations to become part of the network.”

Jo Maes, Managing Director PAR4OUR Golf Solutions Ltd; email: jo.maes@me.com

Tags: Jo Maes, PAR4OUR Golf Solutions, Portal Golf Gestion, The Tee Time Market