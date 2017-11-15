The Scandinavian confirms a continued partnership with the EGTMA

The Scandinavian, just outside of Copenhagen, and arguably Denmark’s most prestigious 36 hole property, has confirmed its continued partnership with the EGTMA (European Golf & Travel Media Association). The Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed golf courses have recently been given a new lease of life with the appointment of David Shepherd, formerly at Monte Rei G&CC, as CEO.

Over the past couple of months, David and his team have introduced new maintenance practices, new membership opportunities and partnerships with local businesses to put the Scandinavian firmly at the top of Danish golf. Situated in 200 hectares of forest, trees and ponds, both courses are consistently ranked in the top 40 of Continental Europe with the New at 35 and the Old at 37. Having both courses ranked in the top 40 makes The Scandinavian the highest ranked two-course members’ club in the list and the highest ranked multi-course club in Northern Europe.

David Shepherd, CEO, said: “During my years working in various resorts, the one thing that has remained constant in the international media is the EGTMA and their professional attitude. We agreed last year on a trial partnership given where we are located but, not to my surprise, our partnership has already helped to significantly raise our profile abroad.”

Jo Maes, President of the EGTMA adds: “We’ve known David from his time at Monte Rei G&CC and even now, testament to that relationship and the professionalism he brings to an organisation, that affiliation with Monte Rei continues. The fact that we are now able to assist The Scandinavian to successfully raise their international profile is testament to the quality of our members. Since we started in 2006, our organisation has stood firm and stayed true to our values and epitomise media professionalism. ”

In 2017, a number of international journalists have visited The Scandinavian on a series of fam trips. These trips are deliberately kept small to allow The Scandinavian to showcase their 36-hole complex, the lodging facilities and the quality of the clubhouse and services. These trips are to continue in the light of the continued partnership.

David Shepherd, CEO continues: “The owners of The Scandinavian have big plans for the future. A good relationship with the international media helps me to deliver on their expectations and will assist in helping to elevate our standing internationally. Our current European rankings already are a testament to the quality of the courses but as we keep improving services and course condition, informing the media of our efforts is extremely important so these rankings continue to reflect our progress.”

The EGTMA was founded in 2006 and has already generated many millions of Euros worth of media coverage in a wide variety of publications, print as well as online. The Association has around 100 registered members with a mix of both online, offline as other media outlets. We have organised more than 50 media fam trips all over the world. The EGTMA is associated with the PGAs of Europe to assist them raising their profile in their member countries. Other partners are GolfinFlanders, North and West Coast Links and GolfBuddy.

The Scandinavian is based 25 minutes north of Copenhagen, Denmark, and has gained recognition around the world as a premier golf club in Scandinavia. The Scandinavian is home of two Robert Trent Jones II courses built to the highest standard sprawling across 200 hectares of land previously used by Denmark’s military. Since opening six years ago, the Old course has been ranked several years in a row as the number one golf course in Denmark and the New Course often number two.

EGTMA http://www.egtma.com/

The Scandinavian http://thescandinavian.dk/en/