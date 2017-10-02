Le Touquet Golf Resort rises 35 places in new European Top 100 courses ranking

Le Touquet Golf Resort, home to France’s #1 links course, La Mer, has made a stunning 35-place gain in the 2017 Top 100 Courses of Continental Europe rankings, published by Golf World magazine.

As the joint-highest climber at #31, rankings experts highly commended the detailed restoration of the La Mer course by architects Patrice Boissonnas and Frank Pont.

Guided by 1930s aerial photography, both architects undertook a detailed project to successfully reintroduce four missing holes, bringing the layout back to closely resemble Harry Colt and Charles Alison’s original design.

Charles Debruyne, Director of Golf at Le Touquet Golf Resort, said: “Our vision is to re-affirm Le Touquet Golf Resort as one of the premier destinations in Europe, and this important new ranking underlines the spectacular return of the La Mer course as one of the Continent’s great links, as well as the #1 links course in France. It also highlights how we are continuing to successfully enhance the golf experience on all three of our courses at Le Touquet Golf Resort.”

The work on La Mer forms part of a significant investment across the 45-hole resort that also includes the recent opening of a new architect designed clubhouse and a new look for Le Manoir, the resort’s hotel.

Continued Charles: “Our plans are helping to establish a new golden age of golf travel to this wonderful coastal area of northern France, within easy reach of the United Kingdom, Belgium, The Netherlands and the rest of France. Le Touquet was one of Europe’s most fashionable towns in the 1920s and 30s and it is our objective to put its golf offering firmly back on the map.”

Golf World’s rankings editor, Chris Bertram, added: “Even though this is a significant rise for Le Touquet Golf Resort, the joint highest in the Top 100, it is also important to recognise that Patrice and Frank’s thoughtful restoration of La Mer is ongoing and when they are able to finalise everything, it could go on to become a Top 20 course.”

Le Touquet Golf Resort, an Open Golf Club managed venue, is within an hour’s drive south of the Eurotunnel Terminal on the Cote d’Opale. With access to the A16 autoroute, it is easy for golfers to drive direct from the UK, Belgium and The Netherlands, as well as the rest of France.

