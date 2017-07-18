Styrrup Hall Golf & Country Club For Sale or To Let

Leading real estate adviser GVA has been instructed to market Styrrup Hall Golf & Country Club, situated on the border between North Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. Offers in the region of £1.7 million are invited for the freehold property; however, the vendor is also willing to grant a long-term lease at an annual rental to parties that have proven golf / leisure operational expertise.

Styrrup Hall G&CC opened in 2000 and has been in the same family ownership throughout. This successful and diversified business is only being offered to the market as Phil Ramsey, the sprightly 85 year old proprietor, wishes to retire.

The Club, which is set in 59 hectares (147 acres), comprises an 18 hole 6,745 yard (par 73) golf course, a 15 bay floodlit golf driving range, and practice facilities. The golf facilities are complemented by a substantial, purpose built, two storey clubhouse with a well-appointed conference / function room, lounge bar, managers flat and let office suites.

Styrrup Hall G&CC enjoys easy access to Worksop, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield, and the A1(M) with 779,500 resident population within 30 minutes’ drive and 266,884 within 20 minutes’ drive. This successful business achieves a turnover approaching £900,000 (excluding golf shop sales) the business mix being c. 38% membership, range and daily fee income, 52% food and beverage sales and 10% miscellaneous and rental income. The profitable Club has a core of loyal golf members, a strong social membership and regular food and beverage clientele.

Phil Ramsey said: “My family has owned the Club since its inception in 2000 and farmed the land on which it sits for many years before then. However, to my disappointment, since leaving university my grandchildren have decided to follow other paths in life rather than join the business. I have decided therefore that sadly the time has come for me to start to slow down, which hopefully my loyal staff and members, some of which have been with us since we opened, will understand. My preference is to find a purchaser or tenant who will take the Club forward in a manner that the family can be proud of, someone who will endeavour to manage the Club along current lines.”

The sale is being handled by Ben Allen of GVA who commented: “Styrrup Hall G&CC is a fine proprietary golf facility that is presented to a very high standard following recent refurbishment works. The Club has the air of a true members’ club, yet generates a strong operating profit and still offers potential for commercialisation. Following our recent sales of Hagley Golf & Country Club, West Midlands, The Ridge Golf Club in Kent and The Springs Golf Hotel in Oxfordshire, we are expecting a good level of interest in Styrrup Hall.”

For further information on Styrrup Hall Golf & Country Club please contact Ben Allen, Consultant, Hotels and Leisure at GVA on 020 7911 2360 or ben.allen@gva.co.uk

Styrrup Hall Golf & Country Club http://www.styrrupgolf.co.uk/

