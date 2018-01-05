HSBC Caddies Hull Golf Club Members’ Deal

HSBC provides six-figure funding package which allows members to purchase golf club from retiring founding family

The long-term future of Ganstead Park Golf Club near Hull has been secured following the sale of the club to its members, supported by a six figure funding package from HSBC.

The family-run golf club, part of the Hull area’s golfing community for over 40 years, was put up for sale after the family made the decision to retire. The club’s 400 plus members were offered first refusal to buy the club’s land and assets, an offer which was supported by 90 per cent of the members who raised 25 per cent of the purchase price. HSBC supported the remaining 75 per cent with a £525,000 commercial loan.

By ensuring the site remains a golf course, the members of Ganstead Park Golf Club have secured the employment of 12 members of staff.

The club is well-known regionally as a welcoming club for all ages. The club Professional runs multiple courses for junior players and has good connections to local schools.

Neal Hammond, Director of Ganstead Park Golf Club, said: “To be able to acquire Ganstead Park Golf Club for our members is fantastic for the future of this club. We’ve always been focused on building a community around the club and believe we’ve built a golf course with a fantastic inclusive and educational atmosphere. With other regional courses being bought for land redevelopment in recent years, we’re reassured that Ganstead Park Golf Club can continue to function as a golf course and employer in the hands of our members.”

Neil Waterhouse, HSBC’s Senior Business Manager for North Yorkshire and Humber, said: “We believe that the Ganstead Park Golf Club members have the best understanding of how to manage the future of this club. We are delighted to provide financial support to ensure the golf club can remain an active part of the community for golfers of all ages for many years to come.”

Ganstead Park Golf Club http://www.gansteadpark.co.uk/