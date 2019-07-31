Global Edition

HMH Golf & Leisure market the highly profitable Bristol Golf Centre

1.20pm 31st July 2019 - Property

Bristol Golf Centre, located in Hambrook a fast-developing area of Bristol, is a very profitable and easy to run leisure business with:

  • 23 bay floodlit range
  • Pirate Bay 18 hole Adventure Golf course
  • Starbucks serving coffee shop
  • Retail Superstore let to American Golf
  • 2 conference rooms
  • Function room

In total the property extends to circa. 11.5 acres and is being offered Freehold with a Guide Price of £3m

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments; “This golf centre is one of the most profitable that I have come across. The income streams have been built up over the years and the sale represents a genuine sustainable golf business with room for further growth.”

For further information and/or to have a discussion about the market generally, please contact one of the team members below:

Ben Allen BSc (Hons), MRICS,

Consultant, HMH Golf & Leisure

T: +44 (0) 207 491 1555

M: +44 (0) 7887 80 44 30

ben@hmhgolf.com

Tom Marriott MRICS,

Director, HMH Golf & Leisure

T: +44 (0) 207 491 1555

M: +44 (0) 79006 720 45

tom@hmhgolf.com

HMH Golf & Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Bristol Golf Centre http://www.bristolgolfcentre.com/

       

 •  •  • 
You can see the latest news letter here.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.            

Use the tabs above to select the section(s) which you wish to search.

Enter the name of the person, place, organisation or topic for which you are searching. Use as many words as required - there is no need to enclose them in quotation marks. Prefixing a search term with a hyphen/minus-sign will exclude results matching that term.

For example 'artificial -turf' will return results containing 'artificial' but not 'turf'.

In each month and year listed below every article that has ever appeared in golfbusinessnews is reproduced in reverse date order.