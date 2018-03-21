For Sale Grange Park, Lincolnshire ‘A place for all occasions’

Grange Park in Messingham, North Lincolnshire, is on the market through HMH. Offers in the region of £2.85 million are invited for the freehold property, which is being offered for sale for the first time since opening in 1992.

Grange Park is a family owned, diverse leisure business that promotes itself as ‘a place for all occasions’. The freehold property extends to c. 146 acres and comprises:

18 hole 6,233 yard (par 70) golf course;

9 hole par 3 / foot golf course;

20 bay floodlit golf range;

A substantial clubhouse with function rooms;

18 high quality lodges (6 of which are in private ownership);

22 pitch touring caravan park

Caravan / motorhome rally field

5 all weather tennis courts (with indoor tennis bubble) and

Fishing lake.

Planning permission has been granted for further expansion of the facilities – including 14 additional lodges.

Grange Park has been under the control of the Price family for the last 25 years and is being offered for sale as the owners wish to retire.

This highly profitable business benefits from a wide variety of income streams, and welcomes members and visitors alike. The clubhouse is the focus of the business, and not only caters for those using Grange Park’s extensive golf, leisure and lodge facilities, but also has a fine reputation in the locality as a venue for weddings, functions and private parties. The Grange Park facilities are presented to a high standard, with a warm, family friendly, air throughout.

Ben Allen of HMH said ‘‘Grange Park has some of the finest leisure facilities in Lincolnshire. The business currently achieves a turnover of c. £960,000 and generates an operating profit in excess of £300,000. Despite the successful nature of the current operation, Grange Park still offers a genuine opportunity for the new owner to exploit the business further – both operationally and through further development – and to open a new chapter in the Grange Park story.”

For further information on Grange Park, contact Ben Allen on: 07887 80 44 30 or ben@hmhgolf.com

HMH www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Grange Park https://www.grangepark.com/