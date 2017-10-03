Costessey Park Golf Club, Norwich is brought to the market by HMH

Costessey Park Golf Club, located on the edge of vibrant Norwich, has been brought to the market by HMH. Offers in the region of £1.25 – £1.5 million are invited for the freehold property.

Opened in 1984, and under the ownership of the current proprietor – Larry Rowe – for the last 20 years, this attractive golf club is set out in the historic parkland of the former Costessey Hall. The Club comprises a highly attractive (and recently extended) 18 hole 6,107 yard (par 71) golf course; a golf academy (three par 3 golf holes, practice putting green and practice nets); a spike bar clubhouse; separate main clubhouse (with function room) and greenkeepers’ facilities. Regarded locally as a friendly and relaxed Club, Costessey Park is an ideal opportunity for someone seeking a lifestyle leisure investment, and potentially a long-term land bank.

The current owner acquired Costessey Park in 1997 for the pride of ownership and love of the game rather more than for commercial gain, his other local business interest – LJ Create – being his principal focus. Despite this, the property has enjoyed significant investment in recent times, including a new spike bar, refurbishment of the clubhouse and, most recently, the extension of the course through the creation of three new golf holes in 2016.

The business is considered ripe for commercialisation following the completion of the recent course extension works. The Club offers both traditional membership packages as well as points based membership, with 622 golfers currently having

points credit.

Larry Rowe commented “I love this beautiful site, it’s such a peaceful spot, just 5 – 6 miles from Norwich city centre. It will be a wrench to sell the course, but I’m forced to acknowledge that it’s time for me to pass it on to someone younger, who has the energy to take the club on to the next level.”

Ben Allen of selling agents HMH said ‘‘Costessey Park is a very attractive golf club and a significant land holding in a commercial trading location on the edge of Norwich. The surrounding area has seen significant residential and commercial development in recent years. We expect interest in the Club from those seeking a lifestyle business as well as potentially from long term property speculators. Whoever is successful in buying the Club, our client will ensure that the members and staff’s interests are fully protected”.

For further information on Costessey Park Golf Club, contact Ben Allen on 020 7491 1555 or ben@hmhgolf.com

Costessey Park Golf Club www.costesseypark.com

HMH www.hmhgolfandleisure.com