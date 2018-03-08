Martha Brass appointed Non-Executive Director of the European Tour

The European Tour is delighted to announce the appointment of Martha Brass, one of the foremost figures in television entertainment, production and distribution, as a Non-Executive Director effective Monday March 26.

A native of Pennsylvania, Martha has held many top-level roles in the media business over the past two decades, most recently as Chief Executive Officer, International Operations, of the Endemol Shine Group, a world leader in providing multi-platform entertainment content.

Her nine years at Endemol Shine – the creator and producer of television programmes such as Big Brother, MasterChef and Broadchurch among others – saw her develop and implement strategic plans and commercial arrangements to build the company’s portfolio of television franchises with a wide range of global partners across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to Endemol Shine, her media experience saw her work at Content Production Holdings, a private equity-backed European media venture; 19 Entertainment, the creator, producer and licensor of entertainment properties spanning television, music and sport; and FremantleMedia, a global owner and producer of television formats.

In addition to her executive career, she has held a number of non-executive roles including with the British Olympic Association Commercial Council in 2015. Since stepping down from Endemol Shine, she has been developing a portfolio of Non-Executive roles which combine her experience and passion for entertainment and sport. These include England Golf, Antidote Productions and CountryLine.

Martha Brass said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors of the European Tour at what is a very exciting time for the Tour and golf in general. I look forward to working with the Board and the management of the European Tour to continue to grow not only major initiatives such as the Rolex Series, but also the overall audience for golf.

“Sport is the ultimate form of entertainment for millions of fans and what the European Tour has been doing of late in terms of innovation, both inside the ropes with tournament formats and outside the ropes in relation to digital advancement, has been fascinating to watch.

“Such innovation gives many ways for fans both old and new to view and engage with the game and the players, offering us great opportunities to showcase the incredible talent and personalities of the players on the European Tour, the Challenge Tour and the Staysure Tour.”

David Williams, Chairman of the Board of the European Tour, said: “I am delighted to welcome Martha to the Board of the European Tour. To have recruited someone with her significant experience speaks volumes for the direction we are now heading.

“Martha is a significant addition to our Board. Her experience in TV and media, combined with her interest in sport, aligns precisely with the media and content strategy that Keith Pelley and the Board are pursuing.”

Having been schooled in her native Pennsylvania, Martha went on to gain a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in New York State in the US. She followed that with a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD Graduate Business School in Fontainebleu in France, before completing a Certificate in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors in London in 2015.

Martha Brass joins Jutta af Rosenborg and Sir Damon Buffini as Non-Executive Directors of the European Tour and replaces Sophie Goldschmidt, who held the position until her departure to take up the post of CEO of the World Surf League in the United States last year.

European Tour www.europeantour.com