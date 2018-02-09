Zoom Aqua Control Glove – The Perfect Fit Whatever The Weather

Innovative golf glove brand ZOOM is bringing its latest development to the market this spring – ZOOM Aqua Control. Built on the brand’s unique FLEXX-FIT technology, the Aqua Control boats ‘One Size Fits All,’ meaning that the days are gone of retailers having to guess how many of each size to stock.

Developed with Austrian Tour player Marcus Brier, ZOOM technology fits the contours of a golfer’s hand, feeling like a second skin. It was introduced to great success in 2017 with the Tour, Grip, Control and Weather versions of the glove which will continue this season along with the addition of the ZOOM Aqua Control.

The Aqua Control combines breathable Lycra material with premium kangaroo leather to provide a glove that is twice as durable, fits all sizes, and delivers incredible grip in both dry and wet conditions. This innovative blend of technology also benefits from ZOOM Shape-Fit which maintains the perfect shape of the glove, staying wrinkle free round after round and providing a perfectly secure connection to the club.

In addition to the most modern technology, ZOOM gloves feature several colour combinations that make them stand out from the crowd. With choice of technology, lasting durability, multiple colour combinations and one size that fits all, ZOOM takes all the guess work out of stock decisions on gloves. You’ll never have a glut of XL’s clogging up the shelves and with technology that gives every golfer the right glove for their game, ZOOM really is the best fit for every golf retailer.

RRP’s:

AQUA Control – £19.99, GRIP – £14.99, WEATHER – £11.99, TOUR (Cabretta) – £19.99

Colours: White-black-red, Charcoal-fuchsia, Black-charcoal-lime, Black-red

