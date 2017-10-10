Wilson Launches Softest Matte Finish Coloured Balls

Wilson Golf is putting colour behind the world’s softest golf ball by extending its DX2 range with the first low-compression Matte finish ball in five striking colours, plus a re-designed construction.

The new Wilson Staff DX2 Optix has a scruff-resistant Matte outer layer and is available in highly visible Yellow, Orange, Pink, Green and Red colourways.

The 29-compression, two-piece surlyn construction of the new DX2 ball has been re-designed to include a 3% larger core for increased ball velocity and a softer, thinner Sodium/Zinc ionomer cover to provide optimum distance and durability.

The DX2 Optix also features a new dimple pattern (dimples almost 6% shallower), for a higher trajectory ball flight and longer distances.

“Coloured golf balls are clearly becoming more popular, so we are giving golfers a greater choice of colour options in the most popular Wilson Staff ball,” said Lee Farrar, National Accounts Manager, UK & Ireland at Wilson Golf.

“We’re proud to launch the first low-compression Matte finish coloured ball in the DX range, providing the avid winter golfer with even greater performance benefits,” he added.

Brand new packaging has also been developed to display the new balls with Soft Touch Print Technology designed to replicate the softness of the ball from the first touch.

“Our research on how balls should look on the shelf has convinced us that the new packaging will help our retail partners sell through our new DX2 Optix model along with other balls in the DX family range,” added Farrar.

The DX2 Optix (Yellow/Orange/Pink/Green) will be available from December in dozen packs at a RPP £19.99, with the Red model to buy as singles from jars specially produced for retail outlet counters.

