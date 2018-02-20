PowaKaddy Launches Revolutionary Cart Bag With 4-Times Waterproof Performance

PowaKaddy, the market-leading electric trolley brand, is set to revolutionise the cart bag sector in 2018 with an incredible new, super-lightweight Dri-Edition model that boasts four-times the waterproof performance of all standard models on the market.

Weighing just 2kg and available from March, the high-performance Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market. Using a super-lightweight Nylon fabric, as well as super seam-sealing methods and a special coating, the new Dri-Edition bag offers a level of waterproof performance unrivalled in the cart bag sector.

Whilst most waterproof bags come with hydrostatic ratings between 1,200mm and 2,500mm, the Dri-Edition’s lightweight, technical fabric enables a premium coating to deliver superior waterproof performance and ensure golfers’ belongings and clubs stay dry in the heaviest of downpours. The perfect bag for the ever-changing British weather conditions, the Dri-Edition is available in five colour options, with a classy Gunmetal running throughout.

“The Dri-Edition marks a major advancement in cart bag technology. We believe it offers the perfect option for trolley users who look to play all year round,” said PowaKaddy Marketing Manager Mei Tierney. “We introduced the first Dri-Edition back in 2016 and it has sold extremely well, so the investment we’ve made in the incredible new lightweight waterproof fabric makes it an even better proposition for golfers of all ages and abilities.”

Dri-Edition Cart Bag Key Features:

Waterproof heat-sealed waterproof fabric

10,000mm hydrostatic pressure rating

Super lightweight design

14 Individual dividers with Lift Handle

7 storage pockets

Drinks cooler pocket

PowaKaddy Key Lock system

External umbrella loop

Karabiner glove and towel holder

Rain Hood

5 available colours: Black/Gunmetal/Yellow, Black/Gunmetal/Red, Black/Gunmetal/Hot Pink, Black/Gunmetal/Blue, Gunmetal/Black/Silver

The Dri-Edition cart bag will be available at retail from March 2018 and will have an RRP of £229.99. For more information on the entire

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.com