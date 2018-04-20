Optimum Golf introduces K-MOTION to European Golf Markets

Optimum Golf Technologies (OGT), the UK’s leading supplier of fitting, coaching and performance analysis technology, has added K-MOTION to its brand portfolio to offer European coaches and players the ultimate package in golf swing technology.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, K-MOTION is the industry leader in measuring human movement with an exceptional degree of accuracy not picked up by cameras or the naked eye. It delivers cutting-edge sensor technology to create the game’s first full swing fitting either at home or on the range.

Operating with wireless motion sensors that instantaneously measure body movements, K-MOTION assesses player characteristics and generates detailed data, allowing both player and coach to customise the perfect game improvement programme.

Biomechanical technology is applied through two primary programmes – K-COACH (formerly K-Vest), a four-sensor package with highly-sensitive and versatile motion sensors usually deployed on the torso, waist, wrist and glove; and K-PLAYER, a two-sensor version with motion sensors on the torso and glove.

An education tool called K-CAMPUS also features online videos, including an extensive library of training aids, fitness drills and tuition content that enable users to get the most out of the technology.

Supported by state-of-the-art wearable technology, coaches can see body movements in full 3D on screen. Each shot can be recorded and integrated with Foresight Sports’ launch monitor data to provide the most accurate swing and shot analysis on the market.

Using the launch monitor data to identify the player’s best shot, the ‘Train to Shot’ system then instantly builds a biofeedback training programme around that swing at the press of a button.

It means that you can be coached or train yourself to intuitively repeat your best swing, while sensor alerts sound if the swing is slightly out of position.

“Adding a product that uses real-time biomechanical technology is a great addition to our growing portfolio and the ‘Train to Shot’ function is truly revolutionary,” said Optimum Golf Director, Oliver Clark. “K-MOTION systems are easy to set-up and integrate with the Foresight Sports’ launch monitor and will prove to be a key addition for any golf performance programme,” he added.

Commenting on the new pan-European association, Tony Morgan, Managing Partner at K-MOTION said: “We’ve partnered with Optimum as they have done a great job with Foresight Sports’ launch monitors across Europe. K-MOTION products also offer unprecedented accuracy, so paired up with Foresight technology, it represents the most complete game improvement package ever for coaches and players.

“K-MOTION has proven technology, with seven out of the top ten coaches in the world using our products. It’s the best way to improve distance, accuracy and consistency from total beginners right up to Tour professionals,” he added.

Optimum Golf Technologies has been operating since 2010 supplying, installing and supporting leading technology brands across the golf industry, including market-leading Foresight Sports in the EMEA region. Its Guildford-based team also handle the design and build of golf studios, swing rooms, and indoor golf simulators for their club, pro, retail, and private clients.

Optimum Golf Technologies can be reached at sales@optimumgolf.eu or on +44 (0) 1483 779224

K-MOTION www.k-motion.com