Odyssey O-Works Red Putters: New Way to Roll, Now in Red

Odyssey, the #1 Putter across the major worldwide Tours, is introducing an extension of red putters to its pioneering O-Works line this summer.

Following feedback from Callaway Staff Professionals, who have already put prototype models into play on Tour, the striking new O-Works Red Putters will make their Major debut at The Open this week. Featuring revolutionary Microhinge Face Insert Technology, O-Works Putters offer unmatched roll for all levels of player.

The face insert pairs a stainless steel Microhinge plate co-moulded into a Thermoplastic Elastomer Feel Layer, enabling the tiny hinges on the hitting surface to lift the ball into a better roll at impact.

The technology makes the putter face more flexible, meaning all golfers will see increased top-spin and roll to their putts, even with a less-than-perfect putting stroke.

Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Callaway Golf, said: “The head colour has been generating a lot of interest on Tour this season, and a number of our players asked to test prototypes combining our Microhinge Insert Technology with a red finish. We know that if the best players like something and putt well with it, real golfers are definitely going to like it, too.”

Odyssey O-Works Red Putters feature a variety of Tour proven shapes – including the iconic 2-Ball, #7, R-Line, V-Line Fang – and introduces an innovative new #7S model.

This short slant neck version of the #7, one of the most prolific, tournament-winning putters of all time, provides more toe hang, which has become a popular setup for professionals.

For over 20 years, Odyssey has set the standard for industry-leading innovations in golf. Odyssey remains the #1 Putter across the major worldwide Tours and continues to dominate with the most worldwide putter wins of any brand this year.

Odyssey O-Works Red Putters will be in store from September 1, 2017.

