Nippon Shaft Release N.S.PRO MODUS3: Green Edition

The N.S.PRO MODUS3: Green Edition is available from tomorrow (April 5th) to global golf retailers.

Limited to 3,000 pieces of each model, the N.S.PRO MODUS3: Green Edition has the same specifications and performance as the tour winning N.S.PRO MODUS3 Wedge models (Wedge 105, Wedge 115 and Wedge 125) that are played by over 100 global touring professionals.

N.S.PRO MODUS3 is becoming the most popular steel shafts series on the combined global tours. Usage has steadily grown at professional golf tournaments since the start of our tour promotions from July 2009 with over 25% in tournament fields.

N.S.PRO MODUS3 has contributed to over 120 wins on worldwide golf tournaments and helped contribute to victory in Augusta in 2017. In honour of this win, Nippon has announced the limited launch of N.S.PRO MODUS3: Green Edition.

The N.S.PRO MODUS3 Wedge models are painted Augusta Green to commemorate this Major Championship. The hologram-like silkscreen, another Nippon Shaft original design, gives the premium image only found with Nippon Shaft products.

The N.S.PRO MODUS3 Wedge: Green Edition is for aftermarket sales only.

Visit http://nipponshaft.com/product/steel_modus_wedge.php for more details on the N.S.PRO MODUS3 Wedges