New Callaway X Forged UT Irons: Tour Performance

Callaway, the #1 Iron Brand in Golf*, has today introduced the new X Forged UT Utility Clubs, boasting traditional long iron looks with modern Tour level performance and forgiveness.

Sitting alongside the recently launched X Forged and Apex MB Iron ranges, these new UT Irons are primarily targeted at the more accomplished player having been developed with significant input from Callaway’s team of global Staff Professionals.

X Forged UT Irons are available in 18°, 21° and 24° lofts with Project X stepless steel shafts and feature a strategically-positioned CG location, sitting directly in line with the centre of the face, promoting straighter ball flights and maximum ball speed.

Manufactured with a highly forgiving, hollow body construction, X Forged UT Irons use the company’s proprietary, industry-leading, 360 Face Cup Technology that increases ball speed, offering greater efficiency on centre hits, and minimising distance loss on off-centre hits.

X Forged UT Irons give golfers extreme versatility and control from the tee, further enhanced by a tungsten-infused insert to increase MOI (resistance to twisting), making it simple to control ball flight, with easy launch and longer carry.

These irons have already been seen on Tour in a number of players’ bags, including new Callaway Staffer, Sergio Garcia.

Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Callaway Golf, commented: “Utility irons have become increasingly popular on Tour because they are giving players an injection of confidence to hit the fairway or the green, especially when they need to fit the ball into tight landing areas.

“The UT’s lower, more penetrating ball flight and less curve, are part of a proven recipe that creates straight, powerful shots. Adding our 360 Face Cup also pushes COR to the legal limit, for increased ball speed.”

X Forged UT Irons will be in store from January 26, 2018.

Prices (Steel)

GBP 199; EUR Ireland 229; EUR 279; CHF 319; SEK 2299; DKK 1899; NOK 2199; EUR Finland 249.

*#1 Irons: according to global sales data from Golf Datatech Inc. 2017

