New Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls Feature ‘Wonder Material’ Graphene

In a world-first, graphene is infused into the Dual SoftFast™ Core of the Chrome Soft Golf Balls

Callaway has revealed its all-new 2018 Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X Golf Balls with Dual SoftFast™ cores, featuring space-age graphene, the strongest and thinnest material known to man.

Graphene, 200 times stronger than steel but flexible enough to be bent, twisted, folded and stretched without breaking, has added incredible strength to the outer core of both the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X Golf Balls, transforming performance from tee to green.

It was first produced in a laboratory at the University of Manchester, UK, in 2004 by Russian-born scientists, Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, who went on to be awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work.

In a revolutionary new performance recipe, nano-particles of graphene, in the form of a thin, flat two-dimensional arrangement of carbon atoms in a HEX pattern, have been added to the outer core of each Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball as a reinforcing agent.

Subsequently, graphene’s strength and flexibility properties have allowed R&D experts to push the limits of compression between the inner and outer cores to new boundaries.

The soft inner core now deforms more under larger forces so on impact with a driver, fairway wood or long iron it suppresses spin, translating into explosive speed and longer distance.

On shorter shots, the firm graphene-infused outer core helps the ball retain its shape better, generating Tour level spin, perfect for shot-stopping control in and around the green.

The stronger graphene-infused outer core also encourages a new, softer urethane cover to effectively ‘grip’ the outer core more efficiently, generating consistently high levels of spin from shorter irons.

Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Callaway Golf, commented: “The new Chrome Soft is unlike any Tour proven golf ball we have ever made. It’s different. Using graphene as a reinforcing agent in the outer core transforms what we can do with performance.

“To the naked eye, graphene looks like a fine powder but when it is dispersed in our rubber core matrix it significantly reinforces the inner structure of the golf ball allowing us to enhance launch dynamics, optimise distance and increase and decrease spin where required.”

The key differentiator between Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X is feel. Chrome Soft X is focused towards players with higher swing speeds (105mph and above) who seek a slightly firmer feel, whereas the standard Chrome Soft, will appeal to a wide spectrum of abilities.

Chrome Soft Performance Highlights:

Optimised compression, feel and spin profile through the bag

Maximum dual core compression differential that allows players of all ability to compress the ball on the clubface

Faster ball speed thanks to a firmer outer core and a new manufacturing method that allows us to get closer to the USGA/R&A speed limit

Reduced spin without sacrificing ball speed

Better, softer sound, whilst maintaining ball compression, thanks to the large inner core

Chrome Soft Golf Balls are in store from February 16, 2018.

Prices: GBP 38; EUR Ireland 49; EUR 49; CHF 60; SEK 429; DKK 379; NOK 449; EUR Finland 49

