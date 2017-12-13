New App to Revolutionise Golf Booking For Club Members

GOLF club members can book a round of golf at their home course easier than ever before thanks to a new app developed by Belfast-based technology company BRS Golf.

BRS Golf, which specialises in golf-related products and services, has unveiled its brand new cutting edge app which allows club members to book their regular tee time whenever and wherever they find it most convenient, with a host of additional features such as the ability to book with friends and enter competitions, including open competitions at other clubs.

Already the app, which was beta tested by Northern Irish courses Ardglass Golf Club (County Down) and Galgorm Castle Golf Club (County Antrim), has experienced more than 25,000 downloads resulting in 390,000 log-ins and over 75,000 bookings for golf courses across the UK and Ireland.

Marketing Director Andrew Hollywood claims that the new app will help to revolutionise the experience of golf club members everywhere.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to make golf accessible to everyone and we believe the BRS Golf app’s ease of use and in-depth data will have significant appeal to golfers seeking to easily connect with their favourite golf courses through the use of technology,” said Mr Hollywood.

Lead Software Engineer Owen Stewart said that the BRS Golf app offers unrivalled user experience.

“We live in a fast-paced world and it has become more and more common to use smartphone apps for all purchases, from our grocery delivery to booking a table at a restaurant,” said Owen. “The new BRS Golf app allows golf course members to book their tee time anytime, anywhere and has some amazing features such as the ability to book with your golfing ‘buddies’ and enter competitions.”

BRS Golf has been supporting golf clubs and facilitating member bookings since it was founded in 2003 by Northern Ireland golf fanatics and IT experts Brian and Rory Smith. After offering to develop Ardglass Golf Club’s website, the brothers soon realised that what golf clubs really needed was good tee-time management system to allow members and visitors book online.

Now their tee-time booking system is the biggest online golf marketplace in Europe and BRS technology is used by two thirds of golf courses in the UK and Ireland. To date in 2017, more than 35 million rounds have been booked and played via BRS Golf, helping to increase membership retention and reduce administration time at over 2,200 golf courses.

The acquisition of BRS Golf by GolfNow in June 2013 gave the local company global status, becoming a division of US Cable giant NBC’s Golf Channel television network – alongside the GolfNow and Teeofftimes.co.uk brands – and positioning it as one of the leading providers of golf technology in the world.

BRS Golf operates out of its parent company’s international headquarters at City Quays 1 in Belfast and employs more than 50 people from Northern Ireland.

BRS Golf https://www.brsgolf.com/