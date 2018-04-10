New and improved features added to Shot Scope V2

Shot Scope Technologies has released a new firmware update with enhanced features to improve the V2 watch, which combines its industry-leading automatic performance tracking with advanced GPS technology.

V2 will now provide golfers with dynamic front and back distances to bunkers and water hazards in addition to its existing front, middle and back of the green GPS distances.

In addition to the improved GPS technology, Shot Scope has relaunched the Performance Dashboard as part of the update, which allows golfers to review their automatically tracked performance data on an interactive and immersive platform.

Shot Scope’s Performance Dashboard features great statistics such as your “Never up, Never in” putting percentage and the breakdown of your short-game shots which make it into the “red zone”, enhancing functionality to help golfers understand their weaknesses.

New Advanced Penalty Identification allows golfers to classify a penalty on their watch during the round, reducing time spent editing scores post-round. Users can also flag a provisional shot, which starts a five-minute timer to search for a lost ball.

“The V2 is our most advanced product to date and we’re delighted to be able to improve its performance and reward our customers, who benefit from our forever free promise,” commented Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

“We listened closely to our V1 users and refining our Performance Dashboard to provide more in-depth performance analytics is a crucial aspect of helping golfers to understand their performance and achieve their goals.”

As with all firmware updates, these new features fall within the forever free promise to existing Shot Scope users of the no-subscription product who continually benefit from product enhancements.

The Shot Scope V2 watch is available in-store and online at https://shotscope.com RRP: £225