Miura Debuts MC-501 Muscle Cavity Iron

Miura Golf has introduced its MC-501 Muscle Cavity irons. “When Shinei Miura and the design team were creating the MC-501, their aim was to improve ball contact and control,” says Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. “Although blade models typically target a specific skill set, Shinei wanted this new model to appeal beyond just the low-handicap player.”

“We are very excited about the first new offering of this Miura Golf model since we introduced the 1957CB Series,” adds McGarity. “More new products from Miura Golf are on the way in 2018.”

As the longest heel-to-toe blade model ever produced by Miura, the MC-501 is suited for blade and cavity back players who want to improve shot forgiveness on off-center strikes. Engineers repositioned 20 grams toward the sole, thus increasing its width and strategically redistributing the clubhead’s center of gravity to help shots get airborne with more ease. The MC-501 also incorporates Yoshitaka Miura’s iconic Y-grind sole that blunts and softens the clubhead’s leading edge, to improve turf interaction.

Each clubhead is precision-forged from premium S25C soft carbon steel and then finished in a luxurious copper nickel satin for an inviting look that inspires avid golfers. The MC-501 will be available in 3–PW, with a MAP price of $260 per club, when it officially hits the market on February 20, 2018.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world’s finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957, and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura’s endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world over 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion brings to us the world’s finest golf clubs.

This attention to detail will be demonstrated in the new Miura branding, which now reflects the clean and sleek lines of a Miura club. The rebrand also reflects the new partnership between the Miura and Milstein families, and also reflects a broader reach with their products that display the same exquisite quality but with the ability to serve golfers of all skill levels. With the release of more forgiving clubs, Miura is reaching deeper into the golf community and exposing more golfers to its legendary feel and craftsmanship.

Miura Golf www.MiuraGolf.com