KBS Launches Its First Game Improvement Shaft

KBS, the most innovative steel golf shaft brand that built its reputation on precision iron shafts for Tour players, is adding a new dimension to its range by introducing a shaft for mid-to-high handicap golfers for the first time.

The new KBS MAX 80 is a lightweight shaft that produces a high trajectory and spin rate for longer distance shots that the majority of golfers find difficult to hit consistently.

“In the past our philosophy has been to design stronger shafts aimed at the better player, but the Max 80 has been developed for those players with a higher handicap looking to maximize the performance of their irons on every shot,” said Kim Braly R&D and Tour operations director.

“For Club makers and fitters the KBS MAX 80 is a welcome addition to the KBS range,” said Paul Steels, who represents the brand on the European Tour. “It’s a very useful shaft to have at their disposal, because it’s lightweight with a high launch; available in three flexes and with further custom options to suit every individual golfers needs. It enables them to better fit golfers that have difficulty with less confidence in their iron shots,” he added.

The KBS Max 80 weighs 102g and is available in three flex options (regular, stiff and X stiff) with a Chrome finish along with a .370 parallel tip diameter.

Other iron shafts available in the KBS range include the Tour; Tour V; Tour 90; Tour 105; S-Taper; C-Taper; C-Taper Lite; 560 & 580 Series; FLT Series; and the Tour Graphite Hybrid, plus wedge options ranging from the Hi-Rev 2.0; 610 wedge; and Tour wedge.

Custom fitting of the KBS Max 80 shaft is available now at selected dealers.

For more details visit www.kbsgolfshafts.com