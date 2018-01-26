Headland’s Tried and Trusted Strategy for Effective Disease Management

Changes in pesticide legislation are beginning to have a deepening effect on sportsturf quality. In 2017, we lost the most effective fungicide combination – Tebuconazole and Prochloraz and, in the summer of 2018, we will lose our only contact curative active, Iprodione. In terms of disease management, this will be a game-changer and will effectively end the option of reactive fungicide applications.

Against this seemingly negative backdrop, Headland Amenity have continued developing and refining their 20-20-30 non-pesticidal tankmix, which was their focus at BTME 2018.

Using preventative fungicides to control Fusarium Patch (Microdochium nivale) will continue to be an essential tool in the turf manager’s armoury – especially during the warmer, more humid, autumn months. However, producing a grass plant that is strong and healthy, therefore making it difficult for disease to take hold, is now more important than ever.

Headland’s industry-leading 20-20-30 mix combines Seamac ProTurf Fe and Liquid Turf Hardener plant protectants and Turfite elicitor to work together to strengthen the plant against disease. These three products, applied prior to the onset of disease have shown to be the most beneficial in helping to minimise the effects of Microdochium nivale over the autumn/winter period.

This approach is now well established and testing to show real reductions in disease levels has been ongoing at the STRI for the last 11 years. The unique formulations of the three component products (Turfite, Liquid Turf Hardener and Semac ProTurf Fe) have consistently shown the best results when compared with other products.

The same trial work quickly established that the favoured application rates for best results were 20L/ha Turfite, 20L/ha Liquid Turf Hardener and 30L/ha Seamac ProTurf Fe (hence ‘20/20/30’ mix).

