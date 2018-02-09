GolfBuddy Launches Most Advanced Handheld GPS

GolfBuddy, the world-leading developer of distance measuring devices made exclusively for golfers, is introducing the VTX, its most advanced ever Handheld GPS.

Packed with more features than could be expected in a £249.99 product and backed up by U.K. customer support and service centre, GolfBuddy is ready to provide the most accurate and convenient product, sales and support serivces to U.K. professionals and their customers this season.

The VTX incorporates a full colour touch screen and ultra slim, lightweight design, making it simple to use and barely noticeable to carry. It’s compact size of just 9.5cm x 5.6 cm and less than 1.5 cm deep means it slips easily into a pocket while being large enough to convey all the necessary information for the hole. With access to GolfBuddy’s unrivalled accuracy and an industry leading database of over 38,000 pre-loaded courses the VTX is ready to be relied upon on virtually any course and will even auto update courses via Bluetooth to your phone if the venue isn’t instantly available.

Distance to front, centre and back of green, all hazards and full hole view with golfer’s position are clearly displayed to give all the information a golfer can need on the hole ahead. If you stray off course, GolfBuddy dynamic green view will give accurate distances from your angle of attack, even if it’s from a fairway across. Once you’ve saved that par (using impeccable distance control!) fill in the digital scorecard and move on to the next. With water resistance, 15hr battery life and access to both GPS and GLONASS satellites VTX provides the most reliable access to all your course information and if you ever decide you’d like a change of delivery, you can even switch the unit to male or female voice mode.

The VTX packs an enormous amount of features into such a well-priced GPS. When combined with the support of GolfBuddy’s unique technology, the VTX brings new levels of convenience and accuracy to the handheld GPS market. With unrivalled U.K. customer support to enhance the package, the VTX is a must have for all pro shops this spring.

SRP: £249.99

GolfBuddy http://eu.golfbuddyglobal.com