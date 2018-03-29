Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style: a New Class Of Transport For Golf

In the summer of 2016, Garia and Mercedes-Benz Style presented the show car ‘Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car’. The partnership was established to revive the traditional golf cart; referring to it as a ‘real sports car’ for golf course.

The luxurious vehicle was created in response to the lack of progression in the golf cart industry. While golf has evolved into a premium sport with a modern front, the transportation has not been designed to meet the needs of every golfer. Using modern technology, the Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style has been tailored to current developments in the golf scene while also keeping in mind what golfers desire in a golf cart.

The Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style blends the best of three worlds: classic golf sport, pure luxury and world-leading technology. The golf car is athletic, but comfortable and unlike the common golf cart, more car-like.

Some of the most luxurious feature include:

Simplified design for easy handling: plus sign on accelerator pedal, minus sign on brake pedal

Carbon fiber roof with black leather lining and grab handles

Carbon fiber decorations that shape the surrounding seat and dashboard sections

Hand-stitched ‘lounge’ seats

Waterproof genuine leather

Built-in refrigerator

Tray for storing golf balls and tees

Slanted golf bag holder which allows golf clubs to be conveniently removed and replaced.

Street legal in the EU and US (as an LSV)

The Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style also dominates in technological advancements. Many features are controlled by the onboard touchpad with a 10.1 inch car style outdoor touch screen. Integrated WiFi connects the car via smartphone or local WiFi making it possible for passengers to browse online platforms directly on the touchscreen. Some drive functions that can be controlled at the swipe of a finger include:

Switchable driving modes: golf or sport

Access to vehicle settings menu

Odometer trip functions

Refrigerator on/off

Windscreen heater, wiper and washer

Adjustable speed and regeneration settings while driving

Music can also be streamed hands-free through the car’s speakers using the integrated Bluetooth connection.

The Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style has suspension technologies highly advanced for a golf cart, which allows a uniquely smooth drive both on the golf course and community roads. Other features that ensure cruising comfort include:

Double wishbone front suspension

Large front disk brakes

LED front and tail lamps that allow good visibility at all times

Electric motor which is the most powerful to be used in a serial golf cart

Range of 50 miles

Largest lithium battery pack to be installed in a serial golf cart.

The premium golf car is now available as a limited edition release and available for pre-order at https://shop.garia.com/