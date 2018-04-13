Digitise your coaching with the miSport coaching platform

miSport Coaching Ltd was launched to provide golf businesses and coaching professionals with the means, mechanism, infrastructure, technology and business strategy to digitize their coaching services via the offer of a subscription services to their clients and thus:

– enter the digital era

– meet their future commercial / business challenges

– add value to their membership / client offering

– and commercialize their online coaching services.

The FREE, custom made, plug-and-play Coaching Management System (CMS) from miSport is geared to supporting golf businesses, whether as an independent pro or a golf business (Golf Club, Academy, Driving Range etc) with multiple coaches, deliver on their online coaching strategy while generating a new, substantial and sustainable revenue stream.

Since its launch, the miSport coaching platform has been adopted by numerous pro’s and golf businesses, including the European Disabled Golf Association (www.edga.misport.golf) and Carnoustie Golf Links, venue for the 2018 Open Championships (www.carnoustiegl.misport.golf).

Through their platform, coaching pro’s and businesses can:

– Invite their clients to subscribe and through their account enjoy a personalized and interactive coaching experience

– Publish and share their coaching videos with their clients

– Host and recommend peer coaching videos to their clients

– Provide a swing review service

– Benefit from miSports distribution of their coaching services globally

– Communicate with all clients simultaneously through the ‘Community Board’ function

– Enjoy complete autonomy on how they choose to monetize their coaching services

– Enjoy FREE functionality upgrades

To request a demonstration of the platforms functionality, features and benefits and how it can positively impact your coaching business, please contact Craig Boucher – Founder and CEO on craig@misport.golf or call him on +44 7939 512326.

Ian Rae – Head Coach – Scottish Golf

“The miSport online coaching platform provides coaches with the opportunity to enter the digital era of delivering online coaching very effectively, while also being able to generate them more revenue from the numerous features of the platform. It is an excellent initiative and one which golfers and coaches alike will welcome as there is nothing like this out there in the market.”