Club Car delivers Ryder Cup experience to Open Golf Club venues in France

Ahead of The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (September 28 – 30), Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles and Official Supplier of The European Tour, has added a little Ryder Cup magic to Open Golf Club venues throughout France.

As the countdown to the 42nd biennial event continues, the Official Supplier of The Ryder Cup has delivered a European and United States team car, each adorned in the famous blue and red liveries, to five Open Golf Club venues, including Golf de la Grande Bastide and Golf Opio Valbonne.

Laurent Boissonnas, Chief Executive at Open Golf Club, a leading international golf management group with 55 golf clubs across Europe in its portfolio, said: “The Ryder Cup coming to Paris in September will put the global golf spotlight on France and its rich array of courses, and we wanted to create a tangible link between the event and the thousands of golfers who visit our venues each year.

“Having the team cars at five of our venues in France adds a little Ryder Cup magic and provides an ideal opportunity for visiting golfers to interact with the iconic vehicles and enjoy their very own Ryder Cup experience.”

The Ryder Cup vehicles were delivered to each venue by Solvert, Club Car’s newly appointed official distributor in France.

Marco Natale, Vice President of Club Car in EMEA, said: “Club Car appointed Solvert as its official distributor in November 2017 to assist with operations ahead of The 2018 Ryder Cup. With its 14 branches strategically located throughout France, we are perfectly positioned to help fulfil Open Golf Club’s requirements.

“The Club Car team vehicles embody many great memories from previous events and hopefully having them at the Open Golf Club venues in France will help to inspire the next generation of golfers in the country.”

With less than five months to go until The 2018 Ryder Cup, Club Car, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is finalising the logistical operation of supplying a 500-strong fleet of vehicles to Le Golf National, Paris, to be used by the teams, rules officials, television production teams and staging staff during the match.

Club Car www.clubcar.tv