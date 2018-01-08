Callaway Launches GOLFIT Sports Band

Callaway, the leading golf equipment manufacturer, has introduced a 2-in-1 sports band featuring GPS distances along with fitness components to encourage golfers to live a healthier lifestyle.

The sleek and stylish Callaway GOLFIT Sports Band includes conventional golf GPS distances to the front, middle and back of the green and a digital scorecard; while combining it with popular fitness elements that tracks heart rate, number of steps, calories burnt and monitoring sleeping patterns.

Following on from the Callaway ALLSPORT watch released earlier this year, the GOLFIT Sports Band can also be synced via Bluetooth to the free Callaway smartphone app, where round scores and fitness stats can be saved, along with phone calls, text messages and email notifications received directly to the wrist.

“Once again, Callaway has pushed the boundaries with the state-of-the-art GOLFIT Sports Band that tracks a number of important fitness aspects while in use both on and off the course,” said Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager, Tony Fletcher. “The modern golfer is getting a top-quality GPS device from one of the game’s best manufacturers along with the ability to keep score on more than 30,000 pre-loaded courses worldwide,” he added.

The Callaway GOLFIT Sports Band is water resistant and also has the ability to measure shot distances. It features a time and date function like any conventional watch and the battery life lasts 8-12 hours and comes equipped with a simple-to-use magnetic charger.

Available in Black and White with Green trim from all Callaway-approved suppliers at a recommended retail price of £179.

For further information visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk