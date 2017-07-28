Bloodline Golf Putter at The Open Championship

Bloodline is proud to announce its innovative R1-J blade putter was played during The Open Championship. This is the second major appearance for the putter since the launch of the RG-1 mallet at the 2017 Masters. The game-changing Bloodline putter technology has already been used by players in several professional tour and celebrity events including The U.S. Open and the recent American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

“We’re excited to have our putter in play at The Open Championship by a four-time major champion,” said Bloodline Co-Founder Brad Adams. “The fact that someone of his caliber is playing our putter really validates our technology and we’re happy that he chose to use a Bloodline putter at this prestigious event.”

The Bloodline R1-J blade putter features the same innovative and patented design as the RG-1 mallet putter. This revolutionary design allows a player to clearly see where the putter is aligned because they can walk behind it while it stands alone on the green. From behind the face, it’s possible to see the club, ball, target line, and hole without having to tilt your head or use your peripheral vision. Bloodline’s putter technology conforms to the Rules of Golf.

“We’re starting to gain momentum on tour and with other athletes who are enjoying the alignment benefits in addition to the great feel of the putter,” said Bloodline Co-Founder, Larry Bischmann. “We had Bloodline putters in play at the ACC celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe last week and it was exciting to watch them line up putts behind the putter as it stood alone on the green. We are pleased to offer premium putters that golfers of all skill levels are excited to put into play.”

In designing its putters, Bloodline removed as much weight as possible from the shaft and grip. The company created an ultralight shaft that does not compromise on feel or flex characteristics, and also integrated an oversized gripping section directly into the shaft. This pioneering construction enables Bloodline putters to have an extremely low balance point that helps give more feel and release during the stroke.

The Bloodline putter construction features a machined aluminum face, body, and hosel that are bonded to a stainless steel sole plate. Additionally, a unique sole design was developed to help the putter stand-alone without interfering with the ground during the swing.

