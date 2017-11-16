Bettinardi Golf Launches Eye-Catching Putter Range

Bettinardi Golf, the specialist milled putter manufacturer that has gained market share across Europe, is introducing five new putters for the 2018 season, including a brand new BB Series collection and an innovative iNOVAi 5.0 selection.

The full 2018 range, consisting of 12 premium putters across its four striking series – including the popular Queen B and Studio Stock models – is hand-crafted from a single piece of high-quality milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology at the brand’s state-of-the-art factory, just outside Chicago.

“We’re extremely excited with the range for this season, as we have even more innovative technology mixed with the best face-milling technology in the game,” said Sam Bettinardi, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We have increased the Bettinardi Tour presence across the PGA, European and LPGA Tours and used the feedback from many elite players to refine a range that offers a putter to suit every golfer,” he added.

All Bettinardi putters come with a distinctive headcover at the following recommended retail price: All BB Series (£279); iNOVAi 5.0 (£279); All Studio Stock Series (£309); and both Queen Bee models (£309).

Bettinardi 2018 putters www.jsint.com