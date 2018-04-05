AHEAD Headwear announces launch of Jack Nicklaus Majors Collection

The new headwear collection features four caps created as a tribute to the game’s most decorated champion and the owner of a record 18 professional major championships

With the 2018 major championship season kicking off this week at Augusta National with the Masters Tournament, AHEAD has announced the launch of its new Jack Nicklaus Majors Collection. In partnership with the Nicklaus Companies, the new headwear collection features four caps created as a tribute to the game’s most decorated champion and the owner of a record 18 professional major championships.

Now available for purchase online, the Collection’s cotton caps feature the iconic Golden Bear logo on the front and all four are available in different styles and colors – Georgia green (such as the hat in the attached photo), marigold, black, and tan. The caps themselves pay tribute to Nicklaus’ remarkable career record as a major championship winner. In addition to his record six Masters’ titles, Nicklaus won five PGA Championships, four U.S. Open Championships and three Open Championships.

“AHEAD has had the distinction of being a partner with Mr. Nicklaus for more than 15 years and this new Collection represents another special moment in our relationship,” said Anne Broholm, CEO, AHEAD. “No pun intended, but a tip of the cap goes out to our friends with the Nicklaus Companies for initiating this idea. We are thrilled with the way the Collection looks, and we are confident the hats will be very popular, especially as the major season kicks off.”

Sales from the Jack Nicklaus Majors Collection help support the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

“The concept for the Collection started out as a fun idea over the winter and a few months later, we couldn’t be happier with the end product,” said Andy O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Licensing for The Nicklaus Companies. “These caps are a wonderful tribute to Jack’s distinguished career and his focus on the majors, and we thank the team at AHEAD for turning concept into reality.”

