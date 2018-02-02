Prince’s Agrees Extended Relationship with GMS

International PR Agency GMS has announced that it has extended its current arrangement with former Open Championship venue, Prince’s Golf Club, in Sandwich, Kent, in a multi-year agreement.

With stunning views over Sandwich Bay, Prince’s boasts 27 holes of modern championship links golf, as well as excellent overnight accommodation and dining in its 2AA Rosette brasserie.

“We’re very excited to continue working with such a prestigious and ambitious club, during a very exciting time in its long and decorated history,” commented Sam Elder, Director at GMS.

“While it is undoubtedly steeped in prestige, Prince’s Golf Club offers all that is best in modern championship links golf and we are delighted to be able to assist the club in growing its excellent reputation as one of the finest links golf experiences in the country.”

Host of The Open Championship in 1932, won by Gene Sarazen, Prince’s also co-hosted The Amateur Championship in 2013 and 2017, and will be the host for Local Final Qualifying for The Open Championship through to 2022.

Last summer Prince’s unveiled ambitious plans for renowned international golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert to redevelop the Himalayas nine, which will be completed in the coming months.

Rob McGuirk, General Manager at Prince’s, added: “We are progressing with some historic projects at Prince’s and we have been impressed with the input, support and advice GMS has already offered.

“Prince’s has a proud and longstanding reputation as a very welcoming and progressive club, and the re-appointment of such an experienced PR Agency will only help to enhance our standing.”

Prince’s Golf Club www.princesgolfclub.co.uk.

GMS www.gmsgolf.co.uk.