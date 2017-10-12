Leading travel supplement Go Golfing goes quarterly

Sports Publications’ popular travel supplement Go Golfing will be published on a quarterly basis from January onwards.

The consumer magazine will be distributed on the same basis as the company’s flagship title, National Club Golfer, meaning that every golf club in Great Britain will receive multiple copies. It is packed with great ideas for golf holidays – from long-haul breaks to Mauritius and the Caribbean to weekend escapes here in the UK.

Until now, Sports Publications have published Winter Escapes each autumn with Go Golfing coming out in the new year as an annual supplement. As Christian Maiden, the company’s advertising director explains, the move to four travel supplements per year reflects the growing popularity of Go Golfing.

“We’ve had great reaction from readers and advertisers alike to our travel supplements,” said Maiden. “We believe they are the best-presented travel magazines on offer, and they are packed with engaging feature content that readers love. Now that golfers and the golf trade alike are familiar with the Go Golfing brand it makes sense to turn it into a quarterly title.

“Golfers are planning, booking and going on golf holidays all year round – whether it be a golfing city break here in the UK or the trip of a lifetime to California. Go Golfing covers all types of golf holidays, inspiring readers and allowing advertisers to engage with an audience of dedicated club golfers,” he said.

Go Golfing will be published in January, April, July and October in 2018.

National Club Golfer https://www.nationalclubgolfer.com/