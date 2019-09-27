GOLF Magazine publishes Top 100 US Resorts ranking

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com have published their inaugural list of the Top 100 Resorts in North America.

The Top 100 Resorts in North America issue is one of GOLF’s largest editorial projects, examining more than 240 resorts across the continent while generating extensive reviews of the Top 100.

Although the quality of individual courses is integral to the ranking, GOLF’s new compilation considers the complete ‘stay-and-play experience’ in its evaluation of the resorts that were considered. The rankings were compiled by GOLF’s in-house team of travel and editorial experts, resort industry veterans, as well as 0ver 3,700 golfers via an online poll, who rated venues based on five key elements: golf experience, accommodation, service, food and ambience.

“Our goal for creating this list was to inspire everyone who loves golf to explore more of the amazing golf destinations that exist in North America,” said David DeNunzio, Editor-In-Chief of GOLF. “Your best golf adventures, the ones that you’ll always remember, usually come through experiencing all that great resorts like these have to offer.”

Recognising readers’ differences in needs and preferred accommodations, the rankings are separated into four distinctive categories: Luxury, Buddies, General Excellence and Family.

The top-5-ranked resorts in each section appear on a feature-style spread of multiple pages followed by the rest listed alphabetically. The top Luxury venue was Pebble Beach; the leading Buddies destination was Bandon Dunes; The Broadmoor in Colorado took the top spot for General Excellence, while Big Cedar Lodge in Montana was ranked the No.1 resort in the Family category.

GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 Resorts in North America can be found online at: www.golf.com/travel/2019/09/09/golf-best-top-resorts-north-america-complete-list-ranking/