EGTMA adds GolfPunk and Destination Golf to industry partners.

The EGTMA (European Golf & Travel Media Association), now in its 12th year, has become Europe’s major golf and travel media association and is unique in its kind as a totally independent and members based organisation. During the past 11 years, EGTMA members have been on 51 media trips all over the world. EGTMA members have been to previously unknown destinations and assisted then in gaining recognition for their golf product.

Since 2017, the EGTMA’s status has been confirmed through a variety of partnerships by organisations who look to benefit from the strong journalistic reach the EGTMA provides. GolfinFlanders.com has already received one of the biggest accolades in golf travel by being voted the IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year 2018.

The exposure generated through the EGTMA partnership and support has made the travel industry and the golfer take notice of Flanders as a golf destination. North & West Coast Links, the Irish links golf club marketing cooperation has seen its European reach increase significantly through a number of media trips to the region. The Scandinavian and more recently Zala Springs, both golf clubs with courses designed by Robert Trent Jones II, have already seen many articles published heralding the quality of the resort.

The EGTMA is now also adding some of Europe’s most recognised media brands to its partnership portfolio. GolfPunk is a celebration of the fact that golf is not just hard but fun aimed at a younger audience and one with attitude and is the UK’s golf magazine of choice for that younger generation. Their travel section is getting more and more attention and like the EGTMA, they are providing golfers with an ‘outside the box’ guide.

John Dean, Managing Partner GolfPunk: “We’ve always had a great relationship with Jo and the EGTMA and as we are now preparing to launch a print version, it seems a no brainer for us to partner with the EGTMA and have access to their pool of golf and travel knowledge and journalists.”

The Destination Golf suite of media publications focus every bit on the golf traveler. They publish bespoke golf travel guides for tourism organisations and destinations and added to their own Destination Golf magazine, cover most of the golf tourism sphere.

Dermot Synnott, Managing Editor: “Having an association with Europe’s premier media organisation can only be a benefit to our publications. The destinations they have and will cover are the ones we might not be as strong in yet and having that association will help us immensely in growing our business.”

Jo Maes, President of the EGTMA adds: “It is again a testament to our membership that renowned publications like GolfPunk and Destination Golf want to partner with our association in order to expand their own editorial reach. We welcome any organisation that wants to partner with us and we have programs to suit.”

The EGTMA was founded in 2006 and has already generated many millions of Euros worth of media coverage in a wide variety of publications, print as well as online. The Association has around 100 registered members with a mix of both online, offline as other media outlets and has organised more than 50 media fam trips all over the world. The EGTMA is associated with the PGAs of Europe to assist them raising their profile in their member countries. Other partners are GolfinFlanders, North and West Coast Links, The Scandinavian, Zala Springs and now GolfPunk and Destination Golf.

Membership of the EGTMA is available for accredited journalists and proof of publication is required.

European Golf & Travel Media Association www.egtma.com