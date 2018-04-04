Chris Bertram to rejoin Sports Publications

Sports Publications, the publishers of National Club Golfer, have appointed Chris Bertram – who has compiled Golf World’s Top 100 Courses rankings since 2010 – as their new Courses & Travel Editor. Bertram is widely regarded as Europe’s leading journalistic authority on courses and resorts across the continent.

In his new role he will be responsible for: the company’s specialist quarterly travel title, Go Golfing; the new Courses section on nationalclubgolfer.com; a monthly Courses section in NCG; and spearheading what will be a comprehensive Top 100 Course and Resort rankings series.

“This is an exciting appointment for us as we believe Chris is the best in the business,” said Dan Murphy, Sports Publications’ editorial director. “We are gaining someone with a unique and, as far as I’m aware, unrivalled breadth of experience of courses and resorts in Europe. That translates into instant credibility for our Top 100 rankings and our Courses section.

“I personally know Chris well, and have done for over 15 years. He brings a wealth of tradecraft and knowledge – in magazine terms especially.

“I’m sure our readers, both online and in print, will enjoy reading his work, whether that be a course ranking project, an interview with a leading architect or a historical essay on a great course.”

Bertram has overseen a comprehensive overhaul of Golf World’s Top 100 rankings over the past eight years. He has played all 100 courses in the magazine’s GB&I Top 100 and 88 of their Continental Europe list while also compiled their inaugural Resorts Top 100s in GB&I and Continental Europe.

His extensive writing on courses has led to him being invited to address the European Institute of Golf Course Architects at their annual conference.

“This was not an easily made decision, because it has been a privilege to edit Golf World’s Courses section and compile the magazine’s Top 100 series,” said Bertram. “I retain huge affection for Golf World and am proud to have shaped its various Top 100 lists for the past eight years. However, Sports Publications have ambitious plans for the Courses side of the business and it was obvious to me that this is an exciting project to be a part of.

“Making this happen was the easy bit though; the challenge is to establish National Club Golfer as the leading European authority on courses generally and Top 100 rankings in particular.”

Having edited NCG magazine from 2002 to 2005, when he appointed Murphy as his successor and moved upstairs to the role of publisher, he knows the company extremely well.

Bertram starts the role in late April. In the meantime, courses and travel queries can be addressed to Dan d.murphy@sportspub.co.uk or call ‪0113 289 3979.

Sports Publications www.sports-publications.com