STRI Group announce Research Day dates

STRI Group has announced the dates for its free annual Research Day event, hosted at its world-class facilities in West Yorkshire.

Greenkeepers, grounds staff, course managers, stadium managers and other sportsturf professionals are all invited to attend the open days on 19thth and 20th of September 2018.

On the days, STRI researchers will present the latest trials and technology, sponsored by STRI’s research partners, that will benefit the sport industry in the future. STRI’s consultancy team will be giving attendees a guided tour around the STRI research grounds.

There’s also delicious food served throughout the day and it’s a great opportunity to meet and catch-up with fellow sportsturf industry professionals.

The event is supported by ICL, Syngenta, Sherriff Amenity, Bernhards, Aquatrols and MLR Sports, who are all currently investing in R&D projects to help improve the quality and management of sports surfaces.

To book your place on either the 19th or 20th please contact enquiries@strigroup.com or call 01274565131.

Dr Christian Spring, Research operations manager at STRI, said: “STRI’s research days are interactive and informative, and allows both greenkeepers and groundsmen to keep abreast of the latest developments and concepts in the sportsturf industry.”

Visit www.strigroup.com for more information on STRI and their range of services.