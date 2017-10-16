Parliament Hails Health Benefits for Golf Spectators

A motion has been tabled in the House of Commons welcoming recent research into the potential health benefits to spectators across the world. A study by Professor Nanette Mutrie, Dr. Andrew Murray and colleagues, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed that spectators take an average of over 11,000 steps while walking the course.

This study builds on a range of research conducted by Golf and Health, a project that has brought together golf organisations from across the world, and which aims to raise awareness of the health benefits that golf can deliver to people of all ages and backgrounds.

The motion “encourages others to make the most of the associated health benefits UK-held tournaments held by the Royal and Ancient, the European Tours and the PGAs of Europe offer”.

Tabling the motion was All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins MP. He said “this latest research from the Golf and Health project into the health benefits to golf spectators is very welcome. Golf clearly has overall health benefits for participants, but the potential for health-enhancing physical activity for golf spectators is unique in sport.”

“This research shows that those attending golf tournaments across the UK can enjoy health benefits from walking the course with their sporting heroes, and I hope that more people will be encouraged to do so. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Golf and Health Project, and with all Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group, to ensure that health benefits to both participants and spectators are clear to policymakers.”

All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group https://parliamentary.golf

Golf & Health www.GolfandHealth.org/spectating