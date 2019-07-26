EIGCA appoints Equality Advisor as part commitment to R&A’s Women in Golf Charter

The EIGCA has signed up to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter with the first step in this commitment being the appointment of EIGCA member, Kari Haug AEIGCA, as the Institute’s Equality Advisor. As an advocate for improving course playability for all golfers, especially women and seniors, Kari was the obvious choice for this new EIGCA role.

The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter complements EIGCA’s purpose, which is to ‘safeguard the future of golf through the design and development of sustainable golf courses’. As golf course architects, EIGCA members are uniquely positioned to ensure that courses are designed to fit the women’s game. In addition, as the professional body for Europe’s most qualified golf course architects, the EIGCA has an important role in facilitating and empowering women to pursue a career in golf course design.

Part of Kari’s role will be to oversee the EIGCA’s strategies to meet issues of gender in the game. As signatories to this Charter, the EIGCA is committing to:

improve inclusivity, diversity and equality within the EIGCA and appoint an Equality Advisor

devise strategies to encourage more women to join and remain within the golf course architecture profession

promote the importance of designing and upgrading golf courses to suit women golfers

encourage female members to join EIGCA committees and Council

Kari Haug says: “I am honoured to be appointed to the position of Equality Advisor for the EIGCA and so glad that our organisation has committed to play an important role to improve the climate for women in the game, and in the golf industry. I think we are on the cusp of positive and historic cultural change in golf following the vision and leadership of The R&A, and I am looking forward to beginning our work together.”

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) represents Europe’s most qualified golf course architects. As a professional body the EIGCA enhances the status of the golf course design profession, increases the opportunities for members to practice throughout the world and educates future golf course architects. The EIGCA has almost 100 Senior Members and Associate Members spread throughout 25 countries.

Kari J. Haug, MLA, MSc, AEIGCA is committed to eco-sensitive and sustainable golf course design and the improvement of course playability for women and seniors. A former collegiate golfer and a talented designer, Kari envisions sound golf strategy from tee to green. She is an associate member of the EIGCA and one of the very few female golf course architects in the world.

An amateur golfer and avid professional golf fan, Kari has played competitively and casually, and understands what makes golf fun in each of these situations. Kari has carried out research regarding golf course design for women and has written modern guidelines for graduated forward tee placement for seniors and high handicappers.

