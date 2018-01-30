CMAE Announce return of MDP 1 and 2 in Dubai

The Club Managers Association of Europe and Dubai Golf have once again joined forces to host Management Development Programmes (MDP) for club industry professionals in the Middle East.

The date has been set for MDP Part 1 and MDP part 2 to take place at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club from Monday 14th to Friday 18th May 2018, with the two programmes running parallel to each other during the same week making it a fantastic opportunity for European Managers to network with their Middle East counterparts.

MDP 1 focuses on Club Operations and the ten core competencies of the modern club manager, whilst MDP 2 focuses on Building and Leading the Club team. The five day residential programmes will see leading club industry experts from the UK and Middle East delivering the education.

A Club Management Diploma is available to all CMAE delegates who attend the MDP 1 and MDP 2 courses, then pass the multiple choice exam on the ten core competencies of a modern club manager, successfully fulfilling the obligations of the group executive case study, including a presentation to a ‘Board’ on their findings and finally submitting and passing a work based assignment of 1,200 – 2,000 words on a situation at their club that they have resolved using the strategic management tools learnt during the two programmes.

Christopher May CCM, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Golf said: “We are delighted to bring the CMAE MDP programme back to Dubai again, the response over the past two years has been excellent. It is encouraging to see so many industry professionals appreciate the value in continuing their education and learning from their peers, to better assist them with the challenges of the business environment in the future.”

Craig Haldane, Course Manager at Emirates Golf Club attended the MDP 2 in Dubai in 2017 and said of the programme:“The MDP program reaches across all industries and teaches you the fundamental principles that you can apply to your day to day situation at work and at home. I am a golf course superintendent and took away just as much value as a club manager would from the education seminars. Those who deliver the courses do so with passion, knowledge and an appreciation for “real life” situations to apply this to. Do yourself a favour and invest in your future.”

Click HERE to view the course brochure:

CMAE www.cmaeurope.org