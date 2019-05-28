ChairNetwork Hosts Hinckley Event

Hinckley Golf Club (pictured) provided the picturesque setting for the first ChairNetwork.golf event of 2019.

Another productive and insightful event saw attendees from 15 clubs from around the area participate in a session focusing on golf club members, led by ChairNetwork founders, Eddie Bullock and Jane Carter.

Jane kicked the day off, looking at existing trends and Eddie followed this with a view on the importance of customer service and the member experience. After a short break, Matt Bloor from England Golf took the group through the support England Golf can provide to golf clubs.

Each topic sparked much discussion around the room, none more so that the final presentation around memberships for millennials. with ideas being shared, options of working together being developed and golf clubs demonstrating the value of networking and being united in a common cause.

The session finished with the announcement of the launch of a Golf Club Benchmarking project. Trials for this will be starting with clubs this Summer.

As with previous events, this session generated many positive comments, as golf clubs started to see themselves as a unit, rather than individual entities.

More events are planned for later in the year. To keep informed of events in your area, join the ChairNetwork.golf. It’s free to join, simply go to http://chairnetwork.golf/ and register your details.