Capital Venue to Host Future of Golf in Scotland Conference

Scottish Golf’s first national conference will be staged at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Saturday 2 December, with the governing body inviting anyone with a passion for the game to contribute to the debate on the sport’s future direction.

Registration is now open to those who wish to attend, with the invitation extended to golf club members and non-members, those involved in club, Area and County administration, media, coaches and other interested parties, with the event being held from 10.00am through to 2.30pm.

Following the recent cancellation of the governing body’s planned Special General Meeting in Stirling on the same day, the move to the capital venue is to accommodate extra demand for attendance and stimulate as much discussion as possible across key aspects of the game.

The national conference is part of Scottish Golf’s move to extend the consultation period on its new strategy. The Annual General Meeting will be held in March 2018, while the recruitment for a new Chief Executive to lead the organisation is currently well underway.

Eleanor Cannon, Executive Chair for Scottish Golf, said: “This is a hugely important time for golf in Scotland, as we work to attract much-needed investment into the game and provide increased support to clubs at grass roots level. It is vital that we discuss innovative ideas on what is required to make golf more sustainable, improve member retention and recruit new people into our great game.

“Our consultation process has generated significant engagement over the last few months and given the level of interest, we felt we needed as big a venue as possible to allow as many people to make a contribution to the debate. We want to encourage a two-way discussion on the future of golf and the conference will be a platform to stimulate positive debate.

“We want to hear from anyone with a passion for the game, whether it be a PGA Pro, ClubGolf coaching volunteer, long-time member, nomadic golfer or beginner. It is essential we hear a wide spectrum of views as we look to address the significant challenges impacting the game in Scotland.”

The EICC event will feature presentations from keynote speakers looking at current trends, industry research, insights from clubs and digital innovation, with interactive workshops giving delegates the opportunity to provide their own input.

Places can be booked via the Scottish Golf website homepage at www.scottishgolf.org. Entry is free of charge and complimentary tea, coffee and a sandwich lunch will be provided to all delegates.

The EICC is located on Morrison Street in the west end of the city, just a short walk from Haymarket train and tram station, while attendees will receive a 30% discount at the nearby NCP Castle Street car park.

