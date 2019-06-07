Brand Fusion Celebrates Milestone With Sun Mountain

Leading golf equipment distributor Brand Fusion International is celebrating a successful 20-year partnership with US-based golf bag brand Sun Mountain, having first sold its range across Europe in the summer of 1999.

“Innovation has been the key to Sun Mountain’s success over the past two decades, together with a level of design and manufacturing quality that always offers great value,” said Nigel Freemantle, managing director of Brand Fusion International. “It’s hard to believe that a company based in Montana, rather than a more traditional golfing location, can become the world’s no.1 golf bag brand. But the team behind the products know exactly what makes a great golfing bag, and are always looking for the next advancement to bring to market to help golfers enjoy their game more.”

The lightweight Eclipse stand bag proved an instant success with European golfers 20 years ago. Notable highlights since then have included the Supernate 3.5 bag with the E-Z FIT strap system; the top-selling C-130 cart bag; the world’s first seam-sealed waterproof stand bag – the H20 TECH; the H2NO collection of waterproof stand and cart bags; the smallest waterproof bag ever, the H2NO Ultra Lite bag; the most featured waterproof cart bag ever made – the H2NO Elite; the 2-FIVE stand bag weighing on 2.5lbs; and the Club Glider travel bag, with integrated legs and pivoting caster wheels.

This year’s Sun Mountain range includes the H2NO Probags, featuring a new TPU-coated, lightweight fabric, plus an E-Z Fit Dual Strap System to make adjustments simple for the club-carrying golfer. The brand also offers the largest range of 14-way topped bags for both carry or carts.