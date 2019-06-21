American Golf teams up with Mastercard to offer unmissable Open experience

American Golf has teamed up with Mastercard to offer one golf fan the chance get behind the ropes at the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush as an official scorer, before meeting one of the Open Championship’s true legends – five-time winner Tom Watson.

Any customer who makes a purchase with their Mastercard at an American Golf store or online at www.americangolf.co.uk between the June 11 and July 1 is in contention for this money-can’t-buy prize.

One winner plus a guest will be flown to Belfast on July 18 for two nights’ accommodation plus transfers to the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on July 19-20. On day one, the winner will walk the fairways with the players as they experience the thrill of championship play at The Open as an official scorer. In addition, the winner and their guest will have access to hospitality in the Mastercard Patron’s Pavilion, before getting the chance to meet Tom Watson.

American Golf brand manager Will Sturgess said: “At American Golf our love of the game drives everything we do, so to be able to give our customers the chance to win this truly unique prize is fantastic. Any golf fan would jump at the chance to get inside the ropes at the Open Championship, but to actually follow a group round on a championship day as official scorer is unbelievable. To then follow up with a meet and greet with Tom Watson simply makes this a prize that any golf fan will never forget.”

Also on offer are 25 runners up prizes of a pair of tickets to the meet and greet event with Watson in the Mastercard Patron’s Pavilion, plus two general admission tickets to the Open Championship on Saturday, July 20.