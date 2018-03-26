American Golf Long Drive Championship Goes Rogue

The American Golf Long Drive Championship is back for its fourth year with a brand-new sponsor –Callaway, the #1 selling Driver company² who will be supporting the annual event with fantastic prizes. So, as well as uncovering the very best Long Drive talent in the Under 45, Over 45 and Ladies categories, thanks to Callaway’s support you don’t even have to be the biggest hitter to be a winner!

First stage qualifying will take place in every American Golf store over a month between Monday 9th April and Friday 4th May, giving more people than ever the opportunity to take part and attempt to qualify for the Regional stages. Once through Regionals, competitors will have the chance to challenge current champions Dan Konyk (Under 45), Ilona Stubley (Ladies) and Charles Seo (Over 45) – pictured – at the Grand Final for a place on the plane to the U.S.A. to compete in the World Long Drive Championships.

In previous years competitors in the Long Drive Championship have had three attempts to hit their farthest distance but this year they will be given an additional three balls to qualify using the new Callaway Rogue Driver. To incentivise as many people as possible to take part, there will be additional chances to win every week throughout qualifying. A prize of a Callaway Rogue Driver will go to the person who gains the most yards using a Rogue compared to their own product, plus there will be a weekly prize draw for anyone entering the competition.

“Callaway have invested heavily in Long Drive over the last 5 years with multiple world European and World Champions winning with Callaway product. With American Golf taking the lead on Long Drive here in Europe it was the natural fit for both brands to work together on this exciting event,” explains Nick McInally, Marketing Director Callaway Europe.

“Long Drive is a fantastic sport and our competition is always a highlight of the year. Every competition throws up a new name from the ranks of the U.K.’s big hitting golfers so we want people of all golfing abilities to get in store, tee it high and let it fly. With the extended entry period, more shots to qualify and more chances to win, this is set to be the most exciting year we’ve ever had,” adds Head of Events at American Golf, Matt Bacon.

²claim based on February sales as reported via Golf Datatech UK Market Summary data, Feb 2018

To locate your nearest American Golf store and find all terms and conditions of entry visit www.americangolf.co.uk

Callaway www.callawaygolf.com