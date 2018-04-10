Your Golf Travel Launches 2019 Masters Experiences

As the dust settles on yet another enthralling and exciting Masters, with Patrick Reed ultimately emerging as champion, Your Golf Travel has unveiled an even more comprehensive range of Masters packages and experiences for 2019.

This annual celebration of golf that unofficially starts the season during the second week of April every year is one that every golf fan dreams of attending, yet many believe it is all but impossible to venture inside the gates at Augusta National. But as Your Golf Travel’s reputation for putting together the very best Masters packages and experiences has grown, so too has its number of tournament guests, with over 1,000 clients choosing the company this year to help them finally realise their Masters trip of a lifetime.

For 2019, Your Golf Travel’s portfolio of Masters packages and experiences is more comprehensive and all-encompassing than ever, with prices starting from just £1,675pp for a ‘Practice Round Experience’ that includes direct return flights, three nights’ B&B accommodation, tickets for the Monday practice round, car hire and a round of golf nearby.

‘Masters Tournament Day’ experiences start from just £2,595pp to include direct return flights, four nights’ B&B accommodation, a ticket for Masters ‘Moving Day’ on Saturday, car hire and two rounds of golf in the area. Those looking to soak up all of the weekend action at Augusta can do so with the ‘Weekend at the Masters’ package from £3,695pp, which includes direct return flights, three nights’ B&B accommodation, tickets for both Saturday and Sunday and car hire.

These packages are just the tip of the iceberg though, with Your Golf Travel’s wealth of experience allowing the company to tailor its 2019 Masters packages to suit individual requirements, with five different base destinations available from a variety of starting prices. The closest lies just minutes away from the gates, and the most distant, an hour and 45 minutes away in Athens, Georgia, where two-time champion Bubba Watson honed his game at the University of Georgia. There are even seven-night stays that take in all four days of tournament play for those who really wish to make their Masters trip the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Every tournament guest gets to enjoy the YGT Hospitality Marquee, where free food and drink is available from its on-site team just ten minutes from the course from 7am to 9pm, with live Masters Coverage on HDTVs and the chance to experience cigar rolling or chair massages. A dedicated on-site concierge service is also available to assist with everything from dinner reservations to golf bookings for those eager to play while in Georgia.

Your Golf Travel is also a British Airways preferred partner, which means clubs travel free on long-haul flights leaving an extra £130 to spend on treasured Augusta National souvenirs!

Full details of all Your Golf Travel’s Masters Packages for 2019 can be found at www.yourgolftravel.com/us-masters with prices starting from £1,675 per person.