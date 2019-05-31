The Stars Align At Quellness Golf Resort For The 32nd KaiserCup

Quellness Golf Resort, one of Europe’s leading golf and wellness destinations, has opened entries for the 32nd KaiserCup, in support of the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation, from 12-14 July 2019.

This event draws a star-studded field with household names, such as Oliver Kahn, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Wladimir Klitschko taking part in previous editions. Golfers will play on two of the three Bernhard Langer-designed courses at Quellness Golf Resort, the Beckenbauer Golf Course and the Porsche Golf Course, while contributing to a good cause.

In total, the KaiserCup has raised more than €2.2 million in donations for the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation, which, since 1982, has supported people who have suffered financially due to disabilities.

In addition to the golf, guests are invited to enjoy the full Quellness experience. This includes a Bavarian evening on the first night with traditional dress, a welcome from Franz Beckenbauer, a gala evening with a champagne reception and live music, as well as two show acts to round off the celebrations.

“We are delighted to welcome golfers to Quellness Golf Resort for this year’s 32nd KaiserCup,” commented Andy Gerleigner, CEO of Quellness Golf Resort. “We have planned an outstanding event for our guests to enjoy this year and we are expecting to welcome a star-studded line-up to accompany our golfers around our perfectly conditioned Langer-designed courses.”

With packages starting from €648, which includes two overnight stays at one of the luxurious Quellness hotels, entry fee, green fee and halfway catering as well as the two evening events; now is the time to book a place in the tournament. Furthermore, €150 of the fee will go as a voluntary donation to the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation to support the cause.

Click here to find out more about the packages and secure a place while there is availability.

Pictured top: The Beckenbauer Golf Course designed by Bernhard Langer will host competitors at the KaiserCup this year